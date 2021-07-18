Insider Buying: PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) CEO Purchases $15,479.14 in Stock

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) CEO Tom Y. Lee acquired 35,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,479.14.
Shares of OTCMKTS PURE opened at $0.44 on Friday. PURE Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49.
PURE Bioscience Company Profile
