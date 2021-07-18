Insider Buying: PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) CEO Purchases $15,479.14 in Stock

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) CEO Tom Y. Lee acquired 35,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,479.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS PURE opened at $0.44 on Friday. PURE Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49.

PURE Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

