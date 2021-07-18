Insider Buying: PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) Director Buys 15,940 Shares of Stock

PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) Director Joseph W. Carroll bought 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,047.00.

PB Bankshares stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 99,661 shares. PB Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

