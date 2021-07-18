Insider Buying: Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Director Tom B. Langley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $23,300.00.

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.59. Old Point Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 63,642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

