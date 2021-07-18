Insider Buying: Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Director Buys $20,000.00 in Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Director Eugene M. Magier bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

Shares of NECB opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

