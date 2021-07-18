Insider Buying: Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Director Buys $20,000.00 in Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Director Eugene M. Magier bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.
Shares of NECB opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
About Northeast Community Bancorp
Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.