Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Purchases 1,875,000 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp bought 1,875,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $221.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAZY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Lazydays during the first quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

