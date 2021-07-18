Insider Buying: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) CEO Acquires $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) CEO Robert M. Friedland purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert M. Friedland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Robert M. Friedland purchased 50,000 shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $495,500.00.

Shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

