Insider Buying: Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Insider Purchases £2,070 in Stock

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) insider Christopher Bones bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,070 ($2,704.47).

Shares of EQLS opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.83. The firm has a market cap of £82.22 million and a PE ratio of -11.79. Equals Group plc has a one year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 58 ($0.76).

Get Equals Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Equals Group from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.