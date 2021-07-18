Insider Buying: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Acquires $8,000,000.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $20.26 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

