Insider Buying: CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) CEO Eddie L. Steiner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00.

CSB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $95.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

CSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a various banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

