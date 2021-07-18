Insider Buying: Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Acquires 328,500 Shares of Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) insider Terry Gardiner bought 328,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,082.00 ($12,201.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 33.61 and a current ratio of 33.61.

Cazaly Resources Company Profile

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, graphite, copper, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Kaoko Kobalt, Kurabuka Creek, McKenzie Springs, Halls Creek Copper, brown well, Panton, and Hamersley Iron ore projects.

