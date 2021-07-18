Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading 4% Higher

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares traded up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.32. 52,866 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,111,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,011 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

