Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INO. Bank of America started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of INO opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,827.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,231 shares of company stock worth $1,224,011. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.