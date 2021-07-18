Ink Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Ink has a total market cap of $428,554.59 and approximately $408.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ink has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00040085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00101971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00147419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,589.26 or 0.99625082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

