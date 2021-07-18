Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.63.

Several research analysts have commented on IR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

