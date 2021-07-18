Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.63.
Several research analysts have commented on IR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 1.51.
In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
