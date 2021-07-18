(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €11.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on (INGA) in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. (INGA) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.65 ($13.70).

(INGA) has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

