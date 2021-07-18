Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Infosys in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of INFY opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.94. Infosys has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 39,613 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $1,725,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

