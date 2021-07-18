Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infosys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. Infosys has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,903,000 after buying an additional 3,566,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after buying an additional 2,595,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $47,148,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

