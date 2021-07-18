Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on III. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.70 million, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.