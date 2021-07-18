INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Up 73.1% in June

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the June 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.03. 7,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,587. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $509.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.93. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INDT shares. Citigroup started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $13,670,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

