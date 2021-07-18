Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.26.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$34.45 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$42.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The company has a market cap of C$25.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.67.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.11%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

