Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.60. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 63,755 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMBBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

About Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

