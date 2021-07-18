Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) EVP Sells $4,459,150.92 in Stock

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) EVP Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92.

Shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 31,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.39. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IMPL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

