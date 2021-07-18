Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 127,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,432. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20).

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

