IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Update

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the June 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IMCD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:IMDZF opened at $124.00 on Friday. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.00.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers surfactants and biocides; active pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients, and excipients and specialty solvents; actives, emollients, rheology modifiers, emulsifiers, and decorative powders; and resins and binders, additives, pigments, and specialty solvents.

