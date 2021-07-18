Idle (IDLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.74 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $3.76 or 0.00011897 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $153,767.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idle has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00040047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00148126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,724.45 or 1.00462477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,326,133 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.