Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the June 15th total of 878,900 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

INVE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 140,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,862. Identiv has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.03 million, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million.

INVE has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Identiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

