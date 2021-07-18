Idena Price Hits $0.0963 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $33,226.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00105908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00145824 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 71,433,762 coins and its circulating supply is 45,647,147 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

