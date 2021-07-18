Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.17

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyve has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $81,615.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00103559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00145749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,710.82 or 0.99800580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.