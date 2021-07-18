HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,241,888.93. Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,991 in the last three months. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in HyreCar in the first quarter valued at $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HYRE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 757,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.88.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HYRE. TheStreet cut shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

