Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life. “

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

HYMC stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.14. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Research analysts predict that Hycroft Mining will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 106,200 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $293,112.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 777,195 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $2,720,182.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,498,369 shares of company stock worth $5,242,483. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,460 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hycroft Mining (HYMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.