Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $293,112.00 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 106,200 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $293,112.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 11,015 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $34,587.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $24,787.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $24,787.80.

On Friday, July 9th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 34,910 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $100,889.90.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 52 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $153.40.

On Friday, June 25th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 51,829 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $164,297.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $217,847.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $16,774.10.

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $4,625.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $12,285.00.

Shares of HYMC opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.