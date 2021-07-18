HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the June 15th total of 922,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of HCM opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
