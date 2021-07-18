HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the June 15th total of 922,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HCM opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after buying an additional 99,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 44.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 197,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

