Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

HSQVY stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. 2,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.11.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.