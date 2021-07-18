Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
HSQVY stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. 2,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.11.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.