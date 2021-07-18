Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.77). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.72), with a volume of 139,724 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hunting to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £343.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

