Hudson Pacific Properties’ (HPP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $29.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

