Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Down 5%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)’s share price dropped 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 50,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,610,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 472,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 76,069 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 48.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 157,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

