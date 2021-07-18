HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 866 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after acquiring an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 481,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,992,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $23,153,446. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot stock opened at $559.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.74 and a 1 year high of $616.45. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.80 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

