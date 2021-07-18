HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.68

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $5.24. HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 36,724 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTGM. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

