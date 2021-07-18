HSBC Downgrades Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) to Reduce

Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wharf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

WARFY stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. Wharf has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $7.86.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

