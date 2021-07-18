HRT Financial LP Takes $1.31 Million Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,230 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 20.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,918 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 51.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,078 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $75,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:NYT opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

