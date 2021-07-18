HRT Financial LP Takes $1.22 Million Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.17% of Altimeter Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,144,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimeter Growth stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

