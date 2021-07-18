HRT Financial LP Sells 1,552 Shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE)

HRT Financial LP lowered its position in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 1.44% of Bull Horn worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bull Horn by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 353,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHSE opened at $9.88 on Friday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

