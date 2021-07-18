HRT Financial LP Sells 1,504 Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $3,396,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $2,665,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth $664,000.

Bridgetown stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

