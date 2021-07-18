HRT Financial LP Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at $596,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $85.82 on Friday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.39.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

