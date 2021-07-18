HRT Financial LP Has $1.28 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,133,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,336,000 after purchasing an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 273,964 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BHF. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of BHF opened at $42.14 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.