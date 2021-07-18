HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 47,086 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCT. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,545,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,229,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,209,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $6,186,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PCT opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.94. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

