HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 12,003 Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.