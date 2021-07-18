Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,001 shares of company stock worth $16,615,912 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,324 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.76. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $98.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.