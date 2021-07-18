Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 413,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,782,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Webster Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,955,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,249,000 after acquiring an additional 796,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 548,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 169,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

WBS stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

