Holocene Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Holocene Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,532 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $58,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $222.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.90. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $2,049,894.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.